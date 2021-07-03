8,705 Shares in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCPS. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPS opened at $6.99 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

