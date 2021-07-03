9,317 Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 110.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 1,390,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 196.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,120,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of ERF opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

