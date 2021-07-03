9,569 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1,316.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 59.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,065. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 77.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

