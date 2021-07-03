AAX Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,085.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $60,085.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00734154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.65 or 0.07551221 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

