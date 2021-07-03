AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

