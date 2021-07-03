Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,482,165,000 after buying an additional 220,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

