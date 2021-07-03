AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 966.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

