Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in June

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.9 days.
Shares of ACPGF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
