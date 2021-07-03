Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in June

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.9 days.

Shares of ACPGF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Get Acacia Pharma Group alerts:

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.