ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Up 37.1% in June

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28. ACNB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

In other ACNB news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACNB by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ACNB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the first quarter worth about $996,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

