Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $206.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.19.

AYI opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.15. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

