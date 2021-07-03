Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Corp grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

