Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,170 ($41.42). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,139 ($41.01), with a volume of 419,016 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

The stock has a market cap of £9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,838.56.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

