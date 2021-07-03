Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.09. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 174,487 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.24.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

