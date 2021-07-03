aelf Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.41 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. aelf has a total market cap of $109.16 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00100096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018058 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 134.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.00754838 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

