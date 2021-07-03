AGAr Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,978.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for about $273.58 or 0.00789826 BTC on exchanges. AGAr has a market cap of $4.37 million and $76,978.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00140236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.00 or 0.99989647 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.