AGF Investments Inc. Has $50.96 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Restaurant Brands International worth $50,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

QSR opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.69.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

