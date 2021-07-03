AGF Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

