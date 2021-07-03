AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,056 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $35,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,747,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,753,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,248,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

