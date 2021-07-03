AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.