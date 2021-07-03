AGF Investments LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

