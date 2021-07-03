AGF Investments LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

GBCI traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 286,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

