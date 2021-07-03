AGF Investments LLC Has $681,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 810,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 189,070.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 544,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,211,000 after buying an additional 544,522 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. 3,969,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 301.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.