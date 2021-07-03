AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 619,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,158. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

