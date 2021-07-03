AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

