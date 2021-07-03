AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.53.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.07. The stock had a trading volume of 249,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

