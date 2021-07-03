AGF Management’s (AGF.B) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.60.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.68. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$556.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

