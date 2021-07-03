Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,686,687.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ABNB opened at $150.23 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,175.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

