Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 379,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AIRG stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain during the first quarter worth $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

