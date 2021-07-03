Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $122.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

