Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.
Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $87.00.
About Aker ASA
