Alan J. Stock Purchases 10,000 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 10,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

