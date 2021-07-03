Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 33,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,494,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $13,842,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,473. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

