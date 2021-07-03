Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 13.5% This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $2.91 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00339887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00138125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00191570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 879.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004423 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

