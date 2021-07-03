Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 692,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,677,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,513,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,824,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

