Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 5.7%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 4,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 728,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,375.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,494 shares of company stock worth $1,838,219. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

