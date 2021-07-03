Algert Global LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,769,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

IVAC opened at $6.58 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

