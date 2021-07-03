Algert Global LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

