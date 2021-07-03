Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661,696 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.