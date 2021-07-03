Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$18.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AQN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.55. 3,291,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$11.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

