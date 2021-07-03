Algorand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57.25 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $57.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,584,644,456 coins and its circulating supply is 3,108,877,630 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

