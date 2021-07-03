Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

