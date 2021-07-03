Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,507,695 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in New Residential Investment by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.46 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

