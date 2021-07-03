Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $817.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $854.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

