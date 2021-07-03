Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 521,076 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,076 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

