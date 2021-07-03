Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report $950,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $1.66 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 854,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,928. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

