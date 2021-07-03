Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SII opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.97. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

