Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.30 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

