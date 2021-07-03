Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $779,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $56.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,368.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

