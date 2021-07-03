Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $2,850.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,574.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,576.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

