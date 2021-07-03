AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,703 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $128.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

